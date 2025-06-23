Mold Reports Reveal Discrepancy Between College Messaging and Test Results at Polk State’s Lakeland Campus

By Carl Fish | Daily Ridge News

Recent documents raise concerns about the severity of mold contamination at Polk State College’s Lakeland Technology Building (LTB) and whether the College provided full transparency to students and staff regarding the situation.

Example of mold in a storage room adjacent to a lab used by students

In public statements and emails to students, Polk State officials described their response to air quality concerns as “proactive” and “transparent,” highlighting enhanced cleaning, air monitoring, and HEPA filtration. In one campus-wide email sent around October 21, 2024, College leadership assured students that air quality concerns were being addressed and that appropriate measures were in place.

Copy Of Email To Students

However, internal reports obtained by Daily Ridge show that the extent of the contamination and required remediation may not have been fully conveyed in those public messages.

Examples of mold that was found at the Lakeland campus of Polk State College

Mold Report Shows Serious Contamination

According to an Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Assessment conducted by NOVA Engineering and Environmental on October 1, 2024, the LTB Auditorium and an associated break room contained concerning levels of multiple mold species, including:

• Cladosporium, identified in high concentrations on ceiling tiles, known to trigger allergic reactions and asthma.

• Elevated levels of Aspergillus/Penicillium, exceeding outdoor background levels, indicating prolonged moisture conditions.

• The presence of Stachybotrys, commonly referred to as “toxic black mold,” known to produce endotoxins and classified by the report as a “zero tolerance” mold in indoor spaces.

The report further documented inadequate air filtration and recommended that the affected areas be fully sealed and remain closed until extensive mold remediation, including HEPA air filtration and duct cleaning, could be completed.

“Occupancy should not be allowed to occur until the above items are completed,” the report states.

Mold Inspection Report By NOVA

Example of mold at Lakeland campus at Polk State College

Timeline Highlights Gaps in Public Information

*This timeline is an estimation derived by the documentation available to the Daily Ridge

The internal mold report establishes the following timeline:

• October 1, 2024: NOVA conducts air quality and mold testing in LTB.

• October 4, 2024: College officials hold a Teams meeting to discuss results. The Auditorium and associated break room are reportedly sealed off following this meeting.

• October 9, 2024: NOVA issues its initial IAQ report.

• October 21, 2024 (approx.): A College-wide email is sent to students providing general assurances about air quality efforts but without disclosing specific test results or the presence of hazardous mold species.

• October 29, 2024: NOVA issues a revised report confirming earlier findings and reiterating the need for full remediation before reoccupying the affected areas.

Despite this sequence of events, the College’s public statements, including the October student email, made no direct mention of Stachybotrys, inadequate filtration, or the specific remediation protocols recommended.

Daily Ridge has reached out to Polk State College for further clarification. We were advised that more responses to our inquiries would come Tuesday of this week. After a major meeting regarding college leadership.

Photos taken by NOVA during testing

Questions Remain

While Polk State College has stated that it took appropriate steps to address air quality issues, key questions about the situation remain unanswered, including:

• When were all of NOVA’s remediation recommendations fully implemented?

• Were students and employees notified promptly and fully about the presence of hazardous mold species in LTB?

• Did any areas reopen before final clearance testing confirmed they were safe for occupancy?

• What long-term steps have been taken to prevent moisture issues and inadequate air filtration that could allow mold to return?

The NOVA report emphasizes the importance of proper remediation, noting:

“Although mold-containing areas or surfaces may be cleaned or removed, mold will reoccur if the source of moisture is not remedied.”

The College has not publicly disclosed whether all underlying moisture and filtration issues identified in the report have been permanently addressed.

Example of stained and possible moldy ceiling tiles at Polk State College

Conclusion

The discrepancy between internal reports and public messaging raises concerns about how the situation was communicated to students and staff. As of now, while remediation efforts were initiated, full details about the timeline, testing, and resolution of the mold concerns at Polk State College’s Lakeland Technology Building have not been made completely available.

** Polk State College has a Monday scheduled meeting of the District Board of Trustees set for 4:00 p.m. on June 23 where trustees, college officials, and members of the public will gather to discuss college operations, ongoing concerns, and future plans for the institution.