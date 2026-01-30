Could Polk State College President Dr. Angela Garcia Falconetti Be on the Move?

LAKE WALES — As Polk State College moves past a recently concluded independent investigation, a newly announced development elsewhere in Florida is raising questions about whether President Dr. Angela Garcia Falconetti could soon be weighing her next professional move.

In a recent development, the University of North Florida District Board of Trustees announced it will consider Falconetti, a Jacksonville native and UNF alumna, for the role of interim president, according to reporting by The UNF Spinnaker. While no decision has been made, the consideration places the longtime Polk State leader in the conversation for a high-profile leadership role at one of Florida’s public universities.

Investigation Concludes With No Findings

The UNF development follows the conclusion of an independent investigation commissioned by the Polk State College District Board of Trustees related to the use of foundation scholarship funds to cover outstanding student balances.

During the January 26 Polk State board meeting, Trustee Chair Ann Barnhart stated that investigators found no violations of state law or college policy, no misuse of scholarship funds, and no effort to manipulate enrollment data or conceal information. The review centered on an administrative request to apply up to $125,000 in Polk State Foundation scholarship funds toward unpaid student fees.

According to the board, the funds were used for their intended purpose, and the investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing by Falconetti or members of her administration. The investigation was conducted by Tampa-based attorney Terin Barbas Cremer, hired by the board and Polk State’s legal counsel.

Nearly Eight Years of Expansion at Polk State

Dr. Falconetti was named Polk State College’s fifth president in May 2017, following a national search. During her tenure, the college has undergone significant expansion and investment, with an emphasis on workforce alignment, student success, and community partnerships.

Under her leadership, Polk State secured more than $106 million in legislative funding, broke ground on its eighth campus in Haines City–Davenport, and completed $16.2 million in renovations to the Winter Haven Fine Arts Building—an effort that had remained unfunded for more than a decade before receiving PECO support.

The college also preserved the JD Alexander Center, and in 2021 earned decennial reaffirmation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) with no findings, placing Polk State among an estimated five percent of institutions in the southern region to receive a clean review.

Statewide and National Leadership Profile

A native Floridian with more than two decades of service in higher education across three states and Washington, D.C., Falconetti holds a bachelor’s degree from New York University and both a master’s degree and doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of North Florida. She later completed a post-doctoral fellowship in Community College Leadership at the University of Texas at Austin and became a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE) in 2016.

Her prior roles include Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Virginia Western Community College and Special Assistant to the first Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Colleges at the U.S. Department of Education.

Falconetti has served as chair of the Florida College System Council of Presidents, leading efforts that resulted in a record $400 million allocation in PECO funding and an additional $150 million appropriation for Florida’s 28 state colleges.

She also holds or has held appointments and leadership roles on numerous statewide and national boards, including gubernatorial appointments under Governor Ron DeSantis and service with organizations focused on workforce development, economic growth, and higher education policy.

February 5 Could Bring Clarity

According to The UNF Spinnaker, the University of North Florida Board of Trustees is expected to consider the interim president appointment during its February 5 meeting. No timeline has been announced for a final decision, and the agenda for that meeting has not yet been finalized.

While consideration does not guarantee selection, the upcoming meeting represents the next formal step in the process and could provide clearer insight into whether Falconetti’s name advances beyond discussion.

Any potential transition would also require coordination with the Polk State College District Board of Trustees, which has not publicly discussed succession planning or interim leadership.

What Comes Next

For now, Dr. Falconetti remains president of Polk State College. However, with UNF trustees expected to take up the interim presidency question on February 5, the coming weeks may offer clearer insight into whether her consideration reflects recognition of experience—or the early stages of a leadership transition.