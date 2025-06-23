Differing Paths, Shared Commitment: Two Community Leaders Reflect on Polk State College’s Future

By Carl Fish | Daily Ridge News

As Polk State College faces questions about its future leadership, two of Polk County’s most respected leaders have found themselves offering differing perspectives — yet both rooted in a sincere desire to see the college, and the community it serves, succeed.

Wesley Barnett and Greg Littleton, both members of families deeply intertwined with Polk County’s history, have recently shared their thoughts on the challenges — and opportunities — facing Polk State. Their viewpoints differ, but their mutual respect and shared commitment to the college are clear.

A Call for Change

Wesley Barnett, a native of Lakeland and a lifelong Polk County resident, has been vocal about his concerns regarding the college’s leadership. His wife, Ashley Bell Barnett, serves on the Polk State District Board of Trustees and has similarly called for accountability.

Wesley Barnett

Barnett, the grandson of Publix Supermarkets founder George W. Jenkins, is part of one of the region’s most well-known family legacies. He graduated from All Saints Academy in 2004, earned a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University’s Calloway School of Business with a focus on Finance, and later completed a Master of Business Administration at UCLA Anderson.

In addition to his business background, Barnett is deeply engaged in efforts to improve the community through philanthropic work. He is involved in a wide range of activities across Polk County and the state, including start-up investments, real estate development, and service on the boards of Citizens Bank & Trust, All Saints Academy, GiveWell Community Foundation, and qGiv.

In a recent statement, Barnett emphasized that his focus is not on any one person, but rather on ensuring Polk State is positioned to serve a rapidly growing community.

“Enrollment is nowhere near what it should be, given Polk County’s incredible growth over the past 10 years,” Barnett stated. “However, as those intimately involved know, enrollment alone is not the real issue. It is a symptom of something much bigger.”

Barnett pointed to what he describes as a troubling pattern of staff turnover, lack of transparency, and poor leadership at the highest levels. While acknowledging that raising these concerns may be uncomfortable, Barnett believes they cannot be ignored.

“If we don’t address these issues now, we risk far greater damage to our beloved State College in the years ahead,” he warned. “Leadership is not about comfort. It is a responsibility steeped in courage.”

He also highlighted concerns about the college’s ability to effectively manage upcoming expansions, such as the new Haines City/Davenport campus focused on health sciences.

“Our community owes a sincere debt of gratitude to Trustee Ashley Bell Barnett for having the courage to speak out when others remained silent,” Barnett added. “The faculty, staff, and community that serve Polk State College every day deserve better. But most importantly, it is the students – both those who attend and those who never had the chance – who deserve leadership that puts their futures first. They deserve excellence, opportunity, and competency from our community’s oldest and largest institution of higher education.”

In 2024 the Barnett family pledged $3 Million to the future Haines City Davenport Campus

A Call for Caution and Due Process

Greg Littleton, CEO of Citizens Bank & Trust and a fellow Polk State trustee, expressed a different perspective — one that favors caution, due process, and gathering objective evidence before making any major leadership changes.

Greg Littleton

Littleton’s connection to Polk State College runs deep. A proud graduate of the institution, he earned his Associate of Arts degree from Polk State in 1987 before going on to complete his bachelor’s degree at Freed-Hardeman University. He later pursued graduate studies at the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

With a lifelong passion for education, Littleton believes strongly in the role Polk State plays in transforming lives.

“I am so proud to be associated with Polk State College because they exist to make education accessible to anyone with the desire to attend,” Littleton shared on the Citizens Bank & Trust website.

While he acknowledged that concerns have been raised regarding college morale and other issues, Littleton believes conclusions should not be drawn without verified facts.

“Morale at the college has been cited several times as evidence of poor leadership,” he noted. “That may well be so, but we don’t have objective evidence as to how widespread that dissatisfaction is. Before we assume that morale is bad college-wide, perhaps we could do a satisfaction survey.”

Importantly, Littleton made clear that his support for current college president Dr. Angela Falconetti is measured, not absolute.

“While I do feel like some very positive things have been accomplished under Dr. Falconetti’s tenure, my support is not blind or unconditional,” Littleton stated. “I have said publicly that we need to get answers to many important issues that have been raised. We also need to get more objective evidence to some things that are being pointed at as a reason for a possible change in leadership.”

Littleton emphasized that if evidence ultimately indicates leadership changes are necessary, he will be prepared to act.

“If thorough due diligence is performed and makes clear that we have a problem, I will be ready to make difficult decisions with regards to leadership,” he stated.

Two Paths, One Goal

Though their approaches differ, both Barnett and Littleton agree on one thing: the future of Polk State College is vitally important — not only to students and faculty, but to the broader Polk County community.

“This isn’t about any one person,” Barnett wrote. “It’s about whether the college is serving our thriving community as it should.”

Littleton echoed a similar sentiment, stating, “We may have a different opinion of how to get there, but we all want the success of our college.”

These differing viewpoints are expected to be part of the broader discussion at Monday’s scheduled meeting of the Polk State College District Board of Trustees. That meeting is set for 4:00 p.m. on June 23, where trustees, college officials, and members of the public will gather to discuss college operations, ongoing concerns, and future plans for the institution.

As Polk State College navigates its next chapter, community members can take comfort in knowing that thoughtful, invested leaders — even those with differing views — remain committed to ensuring the institution’s success