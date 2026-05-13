Florida Education Commissioner Stasi Kamoutsas Recommended as Next Polk State College President

Press Release From Polk State College

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 — The Polk State College Presidential Search Committee convened its finalmeeting on Tuesday, May 12, and announced the selection of Anastasios “Stasi” Kamoutsas as therecommended finalist to serve as Polk State College’s sixth president.

Anastasios “Stasi” Kamoutsas is an experienced legal and policy professional with extensive experiencein education and public service at the state and local levels. He currently serves as Florida’sCommissioner of Education, a position to which he was selected in July 2025. Throughout the search process, he emerged as a candidate with a compelling vision for the future of Polk State College and a deep understanding of the College’s mission and impact across the region.

Kamoutsas will visit the College on June 3 to participate in meetings and forums with College students, faculty, staff and community members. Additional details regarding campus forums and opportunities to meet him will be forthcoming.

The Polk State College District Board of Trustees is expected to consider the Presidential Search Committee’s recommendation at its regular board meeting on June 3 at 4 p.m. at the Polk State Center for Public Safety.

The Presidential Search Committee was chaired by District Board of Trustees member Steve Lester and was comprised of the members of the District Board of Trustees, the President of the College’s Faculty Senate, Professor Anthony Cornett, and community members Grady Judd, Denise Grimsley, and Kelli Stargel.

“I appreciate the dedication and thoughtful work of the Search Committee through this very important process,” said Lester. “Anastasios distinguished himself as an inspiring, diligent, and highly capable leader with a clear vision for the future of Polk State College. We are confident that he possesses the experience, character and leadership necessary to guide Polk State into the future.”

Kamoutsas has held several leadership roles within the Florida Department of Education, including Chiefof Staff, General Counsel, Chief Litigator, Assistant General Counsel, and Legislative Affairs. He also served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor Ron DeSantis.

Prior to his service at the state level, he served as Staff Counsel for the Dade County Police Benevolent Association and as an Assistant State Attorney with the Miami-Dade Office of the State Attorney.

Kamoutsas earned his Juris Doctor from Regent University School of Law, a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Florida International University, and an Associate of Arts in Political Science from Florida State University. The committee’s recommendation followed a national search led by Myers McRae Executive Search and Consulting. Over 100 applications were received from higher education leaders across the country, underscoring a strong interest in Polk State College and its future