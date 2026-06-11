Lakeland Man Found Dead After Vehicle Submerges in Retention Pond Near County Line Road

LAKELAND, FL (June 11, 2026) – On Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 2:11 a.m., Lakeland Police received a call of a vehicle which drove into a retention pond on the property at 2600 County Line Road. Just prior to the call, a grey Toyota Prius was traveling eastbound on the grassy shoulder of the roadway which led to the entrance of the property. For unknown reasons, the vehicle slowly backed into a concrete Lakeland Electric pole, then began traveling forward, drove down an embankment and into a pond.

The Lakeland Police Department Patrol Units, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department all arrived on scene to find the vehicle was fully submerged under the water. The LPD dive team was called to retrieve the vehicle and found one adult male deceased inside. Detectives also responded to assist with the investigation. Based on preliminary evidence, no foul play is suspected.

﻿This remains an open and active investigation. If anyone has additional information regarding the crash, please contact investigating Officer Matthew Hermann at [email protected].

The Prius Driver (deceased) was identified as:

Paul Greenberg

Age 61

Lakeland, FL