Polk State College Trustees Set To Appoint Dr. Anne Kerr As Interim President

By Carl Fish

The Polk State College District Board of Trustees is scheduled to formally appoint Dr. Anne Kerr as interim president during a special meeting on Wednesday, February 5.

While the appointment still requires an official board vote, the agenda indicates the decision is largely procedural at this stage, signaling a leadership transition already anticipated by college officials and trustees.

Dr. Kerr, President Emerita of Florida Southern College, brings decades of higher-education leadership experience and deep familiarity with Polk County’s academic landscape. She served as president of Florida Southern from 2004 to 2024, overseeing significant enrollment growth, major campus expansion, and sustained national recognition for academic quality and institutional advancement.

The success of each student is of paramount importance to the faculty, trustees, and administration and we are unswerving in our commitment to students’ academic, social, spiritual, and physical development. -Dr. Anne B. Kerr

Her appointment comes as Polk State College works to move forward following a turbulent period in 2025 under the leadership of former president Dr. Angela Falconetti. That period included internal turmoil, faculty concerns, and a high-profile investigation that drew public attention.

Prior to those concerns that emerged in 2025, Dr Falconetti oversaw notable institutional growth, including the expansion of academic and workforce programs and the securing of millions of dollars in grant and external funding to support students, facilities, and college operations. As previously reported by Daily Ridge, she will take the interim leadership role as the President of University of North Florida, marking a transition rather than an exit from higher education leadership. While her presidency ended amid internal challenges, an external investigation found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing or intentional misconduct, a conclusion trustees acknowledged in its last meeting.

The selection of Dr. Kerr is widely viewed as a stabilizing move for the college. Her interim appointment signals an emphasis on experienced leadership, institutional continuity, and restoring confidence as the board evaluates next steps for permanent leadership.