Crespo and Narewski Named to All-FCSAA Team as Polk State Heads to Miami Tournament

Polk State College Press Release

Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 — Janessa Crespo (from Davenport, Florida) and Marie Narewski hope their trip to Miami culminates in an FCSAA championship for Polk State Soccer, but if nothing else, they will return home with individual accolades.

Crespo and Narewski were each named to the All-FCSAA Team on Wednesday afternoon. Both are among the state’s top five scorers.

A native of Davenport, Crespo enters the FCSAA Tournament as its leader in assists with 10 – the most for a Polk State player since 2022. Crespo ranks in the top 10 nationally in that category. The sophomore also ranks fifth in the state in goals (7) and third in points (24).

A freshman from Germany, Narewski leads Polk State with nine goals on the season. A clutch performer, Narewski scored critical 87th-minute goals against Miami Dade College to salvage a draw on Sept. 11 and to beat then No. 6 Eastern Florida State College on Sept. 16. She also ranks fourth in the FCSAA in points (22) and fifth in shots (33).

“Janessa and Marie have had outstanding seasons and really carried us offensively,” Polk State Head Coach Dee Shivraman said. “This is a testament to their hard work and consistency. In addition to being outstanding players, they’re outstanding people and have been a real joy to coach.”

For Polk State to keep its season alive and have a chance to reach the national NJCAA Tournament, the Eagles will need to win two matches in Miami. Polk State begins the tournament against No. 1 Daytona State College, the reigning national champion, on Thursday.

The winner will play either Miami Dade or Eastern Florida State for the FCSAA championship on Saturday.

All-FCSAA Team

Janessa Crespo, M, Davenport, Fla.

Marie Narewski, D, Wiesbaden, Germany