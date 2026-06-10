Saturday, July 4

Mosaic Park – 1865 S. Broadway

5pm- when the fireworks complete

Free Admission!

CELEBRATE INDEPENDENCE DAY in Bartow!

Join us as we celebrate 250 years of freedom at our annual Independence Day celebration!

Live music

Bounce houses

Face painting

Petting zoo

Caricature and balloon artists

Food trucks

Fireworks show at 9:20 PM

The festivities began at 5 PM, but the fun starts even earlier with a special performance by the Bartow Adult Band at 2 PM at the Bartow Civic Center.

Bring your family, friends, lawn chairs, and patriotic spirit for an evening of fun, food, and fireworks!

*info & flyer courtesy of City of Bartow