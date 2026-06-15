PCSO Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash

The PCSO Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit is investigating a two‑vehicle crash that resulted in the death of one of the drivers. The crash occurred on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at approximately 2:24 p.m.at the intersection of Hwy 17/92 and Sunny Acres Rd.

Evidence and witness statements indicate that a 37‑year‑old man driving a semi‑truck was traveling southbound when he observed a Toyota Corolla, driven by a 38‑year‑old man, traveling northbound and failing to maintain its lane by drifting across the center line multiple times. The Toyota Corolla eventually crossed fully out of the northbound lane and entered the southbound lane directly into the semi‑truck’s path of travel. The semi‑truck driver attempted to brake and avoid the collision, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The impact caused severe front‑end damage to both vehicles.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Upon the arrival of first responders, the driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased. A phone was found in his hand, indicating that distracted driving likely played a role in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.