Traffic Homicide Detectives Investigating Crash That Claimed Life of PCSO Deputy

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of 32-year-old Jonathan Morales Pabon, who died in a vehicle crash while off-duty on June 9, 2026, on I-4 in Haines City.

Jonathan Morales Pabon

Jonathan was hired as a detention deputy in March 2021, and was sworn in during an oath of office ceremony on May 17, 2021. He was assigned to the South County Jail in Frostproof. Jonathan lived in Davenport. He is originally from New York, NY. He was a state corrections officer prior to being hired at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office – he served with the Florida Department of Corrections from 2018 until 2021. In addition to his Florida corrections certification, he had an associate’s degree in HVAC from the Technical Career Institute in New York.



“We are all grieving at the loss of this great young deputy who has well and faithfully served with our agency for the past five years, and was a public servant for several years prior to that. He will be greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit is investigating the traffic crash, which occurred around 10:30 p.m. last evening. Jonathan was the front seat passenger in a red Nissan Rogue being driven eastbound on Interstate 4 by a 21-year-old Lake Wales woman. Jonathan was reclined back in his seat. The driver of the Nissan, after going under the U.S. Hwy 27 overpass, suddenly braked and then traveled across several lanes in order to quickly exit the interstate; the Nissan went into the path of and was struck by a Ford F350 that was also heading eastbound in the far right lane at highway speed. The impact caused Jonathan to slide into the rear of the SUV where he struck his head, which was a fatal injury. The driver of the Nissan suffered a minor injury and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Ford truck, a 38-year-old Orlando man, was not injured.