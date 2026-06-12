Haines City Police Investigating Shooting – One Person Critically Injured

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City Police are investigating an early morning shooting near Harbor Court Apartments off Peninsular Drive that left one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

According to Haines City Police Department Public Information Officer Brooke Hart, one adult male was shot and remains in critical but stable condition.

Police have not released the identities of those involved or details regarding what led to the shooting.

Investigators have confirmed that a traffic stop involving the same individuals occurred several hours before the shooting, although police say that incident is separate from the shooting investigation.

“One adult male with a gunshot wound is in critical but stable condition,” Hart told Daily Ridge. “Charges are expected.”

Hart also stated there is “no threat to the public” but declined to provide additional information because the investigation remains active.

Daily Ridge has learned from sources familiar with the investigation that detectives are examining the circumstances leading up to the shooting and that charges may ultimately be filed against one or more of the individuals involved. However, police have not publicly identified any suspects or announced what specific charges may be forthcoming.

The shooting occurred near Harbor Court Apartments in Haines City during the early morning hours Friday.

Additional information regarding the incident, including whether anyone has been taken into custody, has not yet been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.