On Friday, November 27, 2026, Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) homicide detectives arrested 50-year-old Shannon Driggers of Lakeland and charged her with First-Degree Murder in the shooting death of her husband.

The investigation began on Thursday, November 26, 2026, after the PCSO Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call at approximately 8:30 p.m. from Driggers. She told the call taker that she had shot her husband and that she was waiting for law enforcement to arrive.

When deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue personnel arrived at the home, they found the victim deceased inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Driggers was waiting in the driveway.

During an interview with detectives, Driggers admitted to shooting her husband, giving multiple inconsistent accounts to detectives about what happened.

The victim’s gunshot wounds, locations of the recovered shell casings, gathered evidence, and her admissions show that the shooting was intentional and premeditated.

“The suspect called 9-1-1, telling us that she shot her husband. After arriving and investigating, it is clear that she did just that. She murdered her husband on Thanksgiving, intentionally and with premeditation.” —Grady Judd, Sheriff

Driggers was arrested and transported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Processing Center, charged with first degree murder.