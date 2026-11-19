A sergeant from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office escaped serious injury after a gang member with a felony warrant drove an SUV over the sergeant’s legs.

35-year-old Gabriel Jimenez of Davenport intentionally drove a Mercedes SUV over the legs of Sergeant Brett Hermelbracht who fired one shot at the suspect in self-defense.

Earlier that morning, a PCSO deputy noticed Jimenez behaving suspiciously in the parking lot of a Lake Wales Publix. As the two made eye contact, Jimenez approached a white Mercedes SUV with all of the doors open.

The deputy determined that Jimenez was not the registered owner of the Mercedes and made contact with him.

During that investigation, Jimenez fled from the deputy in the Mercedes. Due to the circumstances, the deputy did not pursue but notified dispatch via the radio of the fleeing suspect.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Jimenez with charges for Fleeing to Elude (F3) and Loitering/Prowling (M2).

At about 5:10 pm Wednesday, deputies were notified via a license plate reader that the Mercedes was in the area of Rifle Range Road and Eloise Loop Road in the Wahneta area of Winter Haven.

Sgt. Hermelbracht located the vehicle stopped in traffic and blocked the Mercedes on Thompson Nursery Road, west of US 27.

Two passengers exited the vehicle as Sgt. Hermelbracht approached the open passenger door of the Mercedes and commanded the suspect to stop and exit the vehicle.

Jimenez put the SUV into reverse and struck a maroon Toyota behind him. While making his attempt to drive away, Jimenez put the Mercedes in reverse again, and this time Sgt. Hermelbracht was knocked down to the ground. Jimenez put the vehicle in drive and intentionally drove over Hermelbracht’s legs, causing him to fire on the suspect in self-defense.

Sgt. Hermelbracht radioed, “Shots fired!” and got into his vehicle and pursued the suspect.

Jimenez presented an obvious threat to the public’s safety as he sped away, crossing over the opposite lane of travel and driving onto a sidewalk.

Sgt Hermelbracht execute a PIT maneuver on the Mercedes which caused Jimenez to lose control of the vehicle. The Mercedes struck two other vehicles and came to a stop.

Jimenez, who was not injured, was immediately taken into custody by Hermelbracht and other deputies.

Sgt. Hermelbracht suffered minor injuries; he was treated and released from Lakeland Regional Health.

Two citizens were checked at the scene and cleared by EMS. A third individual was transported to the hospital and treated for a minor injury.

“Gabriel Jimenez is a dangerous felon, and he proved that Wednesday. He’s a documented gang member with a long list of crimes…a list that just got longer. I want to commend the actions of Sgt. Hermelbracht—he was literally run over by an SUV, but got right back up and captured his suspect.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Gabriel Jimenez was taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center on his warrant and additionally charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer (F1), Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon (F2), Fleeing to Elude after a Crash (F2), Resisting with Violence (F3), Resisting without Violence (M1), and Driving While License Suspended/Revoked (M2).

Additional charges are possible.

Jimenez’s prior criminal history includes 36 felonies, 10 misdemeanors, 7 felony convictions, and 5 sentences to state prison, with his most recent release coming in February of 2026.

Sgt. Brett Hermelbracht was hired as a deputy sheriff in 2008. He spent eight years as a K-9 handler and has also been a property crimes detective, a robbery detective, and a homicide detective. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2024 and currently supervises the Southeast District Crime Suppression Team.

