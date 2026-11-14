Another Polk County Bar Altercation Requires Life Saving Measures; Deputies Investigating

A man was taken to the hospital following an altercation outside a Lake Wales bar early Saturday morning, less than a month after a separate confrontation at a Winter Haven drinking establishment left another man fatally injured.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is investigating an aggravated battery at the Y’all Come Back Saloon, located at 3230 Highway 60 East.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, the incident began as a verbal confrontation and escalated into a physical altercation. The physical confrontation occurred outside in the bar’s parking lot.

Emergency responders were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. November 14. Information provided by the sheriff’s office indicated a 60-year-old man was transported to Lake Wales Medical Center.

The incident was initially reported as a Signal 7, a designation indicating a deceased person. However, the sheriff’s office provided a subsequent correction stating the patient was not deceased. His current condition and the extent of his injuries have not been confirmed.

The sheriff’s office said the aggravated battery investigation remains ongoing. Details about what prompted the confrontation and whether anyone has been arrested were not immediately available.

The incident follows a separate October 18 altercation at Caribbean Bay in Winter Haven. In that case, police said Adam Chism, 40, of Polk City, was punched during a confrontation and later died.

Daily Ridge has requested additional information from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and will update this story as more details become available.