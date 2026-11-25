A single-vehicle crash that occurred south of Lakeland Tuesday evening, November 24, 2026, resulted in the death of a 44-year-old man.

Arturo Alves Brito of Lakeland was found deceased by first responders who had been dispatched at around 10:52 pm to the crash scene at 5983 Yates Road, Lakeland.

Traffic Homicide detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.

Mr. Brito was the driver and only known occupant of the 2016 Ram truck that had been traveling north on Yates Road.

Detectives said that there was no evidence of any other vehicles being involved in the crash.

Evidence at the scene revealed that the truck was going very fast when Mr. Brito lost control and the truck slammed into a large oak tree, which caused the truck and tree to immediately become engulfed in flames.

Yates Road was closed for three hours near the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

