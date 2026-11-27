The 7th annual Ho! Ho! Ho! with the Po-Po is right around the corner!

When: Saturday, December 5, 2026.

It’s THE Christmas event of the year for Polk County, and it’s at the PCSO’s Northeast District Office at 1100 Dunson Road, Davenport!

And it’s absolutely free.

Come visit the Winter Wonderland! There will be:

-Santa

-Elves

-Photo ops

-Cookies

-Candy Canes

-Cocoa, and more

Free parking will be next door at Ridgeview Global Studies Academy. It’s a short walk to the event, but we will also have shuttles to and from the school parking lot.

Ho! Ho! Ho! with the Po-Po is a community event presented by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with participation by many local businesses and organizations.