Downtown Winter Haven Library to Close Nov. 30 Through Dec. 4 for Maintenance

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Downtown Winter Haven Library will close for maintenance Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 4, and is expected to reopen Saturday, Dec. 5, according to a notice from the City of Winter Haven.

The walk-up service window at the downtown library, 325 Avenue A NW, will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the closure. The window is on the north side of the building and typically handles services such as picking up items on hold.

Patrons who want to browse in person can visit the branch inside the Winter Haven Recreation and Cultural Center at 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. NE. The branch will keep its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The branch opened in May and offers books for all ages and laptops that patrons can check out for use inside the library. Library cardholders can also use their card and PIN to access digital services such as Libby for e-books and audiobooks.

For questions about library services during the closure, call 863-291-5880.