First Hispanic County Commissioner Martha Santiago Honored for Eight Years of Service

by James Coulter



After serving Polk County residents through both ordinary challenges and extraordinary crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Martha Santiago was recognized for eight years of leadership on the Polk County Commission.



During a meeting earlier this month, the Polk Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) honored Santiago as she concluded her second term in office.



Commissioners presented her with a plaque commemorating her service as vice chair and a vase recognizing eight years of “diligent, professional, and dedicated service” to the county. The celebration also featured a video tribute from Polk Vision highlighting her career and community impact.



Santiago’s public service career spans nearly five decades. She began as a teacher in the Polk County School System in 1978 before advancing into school and district administration. Later, she served as a board trustee, dean of academic affairs, and provost at Polk State College.



Elected to the County Commission in 2018 and re-elected in 2022, Santiago became the first Hispanic county commissioner in Polk County history. She later served as vice chair in 2020 and chair in 2021.



Community service remained a consistent thread throughout her career. Over the years, her contributions earned recognition from numerous organizations, including Polk Vision, the Junior League of Greater Lakeland, and the Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce.



“Throughout her time in office, Commissioner Santiago has been more than a public servant: she has been a voice for the community, an advocate for progress, and a champion to those in need,” the Polk Vision presentation stated. “Whether working on initiatives that improve infrastructure, support local businesses, or uplift underserved communities, her impact can be seen and felt throughout Polk County.”



Reflecting on her time in office, Santiago pointed to a period of significant growth throughout the county, particularly in the northeast region. She highlighted efforts to strengthen the local economy, invest in infrastructure, address long-term water challenges, and balance new development with preserving residents’ quality of life.



“These accomplishments were never the work of one person,” she said. “They were the result of the collaboration among commissioners, county leadership and staff, community partners, and residents who care deeply about our future.”



While the county experienced substantial growth during her tenure, it also faced major challenges, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic. Santiago described that period as “a true test of leadership, collaboration, and resilience” that ultimately showcased “the very best of Polk County.”



She said her goal throughout her service was to help create opportunities for residents and future generations.



“My hope is that I made Polk County a place where families can thrive, businesses can prosper, and every resident has the opportunity to build a better future,” Santiago said. “That is what I always wanted, to make Polk County the best it can be.”



Several commissioners reflected on Santiago’s influence and service.



Commissioner Bill Braswell called it “an honor and a privilege” to serve alongside her, adding that even when they disagreed, he always appreciated her perspective.



Commissioner Rick Wilson praised what he described as Santiago’s “true servant’s heart” and said she had set “a wonderful example of how to lead with class and dignity.”



Commissioner Becky Troutman recalled encouraging Santiago to run for office after two unsuccessful attempts. Though Santiago initially declined, Troutman remembers telling her, “third time’s the charm.”



“You made the commitment, and you served, and it was the right time for you,” Troutman said.



Commissioner Rick Scott also credited Santiago with inspiring his own entry into public service.



“I didn’t know at the time that you were planting a seed, and that seed was to give me the guts to go and run for county commission as well,” Scott said. “Thank you for planting that seed, and thank you for giving me that guidance.”

Source Polk County Board of County Commissioners Facebook