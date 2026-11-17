On Saturday, November 14, 2026, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested twelve suspects, eight of whom were juveniles, after what started as a reckless driving complaint. Nine suspects were charged with felonies, while three of the juveniles face only misdemeanor charges and are not being identified in accordance with Florida law.

Deputies initially responded to the intersection of Terrasonesta Drive and Oakbourne Avenue in the Solterra neighborhood of Davenport regarding reports of an SUV speeding with occupants hanging out of the windows. Upon arrival, a gray Mercedes SUV nearly struck a deputy. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver refused to stop. The deputy maneuvered his patrol vehicle in front of the SUV in an attempt to bring it to a full stop, at which point the Mercedes struck the patrol vehicle’s front passenger-side door.

Following the collision, seven occupants fled on foot. Five of those suspects—Tyrone Henderson (19), Antonio Roddy Jr. (18), Aundre Frink (17), Terrence Jennings (17), and Jayden Love (16)—ran into a short-term rental home on Terrasonesta Drive. They refused repeated commands to exit until deputies began breaching the front door. Those five were taken into custody along with four additional occupants inside the home who refused orders to open the door: J’la Lamiah Akins (18) and three unidentified minors (ages 15, 16, and 17).

A sixth suspect, Deaundre Frink (16), entered the back door of a nearby residence on Terrasonesta Drive and exited via the front. He attempted to re-enter the home, was pushed out by the renter, and subsequently entered the screened patio of another home, where deputies took him into custody. The seventh suspect, Rondarion Robinson (17), ignored lawful commands to stop and fled into the covered back patio of a home on Terrasonesta Drive, where he was located and arrested.

Detectives determined Tyrone Henderson was the driver of the Mercedes. A search of the SUV yielded two firearms, one of which was reported stolen out of Orange County and was equipped with a mechanism which can convert it into an unlawful machine gun.

Further investigation revealed the suspects were all from the Orlando area and had traveled to Davenport for a birthday party at the Terrasonesta Drive Airbnb, which was rented by Jasiyah Hampton (19). All twelve suspects were uncooperative with detectives during interviews. The four adults were transported to the Sheriff’s Processing Center, and the eight juveniles were transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

“I want to commend the alert residents who immediately contacted us when they saw this reckless behavior. Let this serve as a clear warning: we will not tolerate criminals coming into Polk County from out of town, putting lives in danger, ramming our patrol vehicles, and bringing stolen, converted machine guns into our community. If you come here and behave like that, you are going to go to jail. And if you choose to harbor those criminals and obstruct my deputies, you’re going to jail right alongside them.” —Grady Judd, Sheriff.

The suspects, their charges, and criminal histories are as follows:

Tyrone Henderson (19) – aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer (F1), fleeing to elude (F3), grand theft of a firearm (F3), resisting arrest with violence (F3), resisting arrest without violence (M1), causing a child to be delinquent (M1), violation of probation (M2), possession of machine gun (F2), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (F2).

Criminal history: resisting arrest without violence, grand theft auto, failure to obey a law enforcement order, use of an electronic weapon during a felony, convicted felon currently on probation for failing to obey a law enforcement order to stop fleeing

Deaundre Frink (16) – resisting arrest without violence (M1), possession of a firearm by a delinquent (F2), attempted burglary (F2), possession of a machine gun (F2), grand theft of a firearm (F3), unarmed burglary (F2), violation of probation (M2).

Criminal history: carrying a concealed weapon, grand theft auto, obstructing without violence, shooting a missile into a dwelling/vehicle/aircraft, unlawful possession of a firearm under 18 years old, aggravated assault with a firearm, unarmed burglary, currently on probation for unlawful carry of a concealed firearm

Jayden Love (16) – resisting arrest without violence (M1), possession of a firearm by a delinquent (F2), grand theft of a firearm (F3), violation of probation (M2), possession of a machine gun (F2).

Criminal history: grand theft auto, resisting without violence, unlawful possession of a firearm under 18 years old, currently on probation for unarmed burglary of an occupied structure

Antonio Roddy Jr (18) – resisting arrest without violence (M1), grand theft of a firearm (F3), possession of a machine gun (F2).

Criminal history: grand theft auto (x2), resisting without violence, occupied burglary, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm under 18 years old

Aundre Frink (17) – Resisting arrest without violence (M1), under 18 YOA unlawful possession of a firearm (M1), grand theft of a firearm (F3), possession of a machine gun (F2).

Rondarion Robinson (17) – resisting arrest without violence (M1), possession of a weapon by a delinquent (F2), unarmed burglary (F2), grand theft of a firearm (F3), possession of a machine gun (F2).

Criminal history: aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, firing/discharging a weapon into a public space, grand theft auto (x2), resisting without violence, attempted carjacking

J’la Lamiah Akins (18) – resisting arrest without violence (M1)

Criminal history: battery

Jasiyah Hampton (19) – causing a child to be delinquent (M1)

Terrence Jennings (17) – resisting arrest without violence (M1), grand theft of a firearm (F3), possession of a machine gun (F2)

Criminal history: grand theft auto (x2), unoccupied burglary unarmed, obstructing and resisting without violence

Unidentified Minor 1 (15) – resisting arrest without violence (M1)

Unidentified Minor 2 (16) – resisting arrest without violence (M1)

Unidentified Minor 3 (17) – resisting arrest without violence (M1)

A short video capturing the incident is available here.