A 26-year-old woman was arrested by deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Monday, November 23, 2026, and now faces numerous criminal charges, including attempted murder.

At around 2:34 pm, a PCSO deputy noticed a man in the bed of a white 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling on US 92 West at Fish Hatchery Road near Lakeland.

The man was frantically pointing at the driver of the truck and at the deputy which led the deputy to believe a crime may be occurring.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop on the truck by activating his lights and siren, but the truck immediately left the roadway, entered a field, and subsequently crashed in a ditch.

The female driver was quickly taken into custody, and the man who was in the truck bed was found with a serious injury to his face. He was taken to the hospital by Polk County Fire Rescue where he received stitches for a severe laceration to his right eyebrow and forehead.

The suspect was identified as Layla Soleil Saumier Fernandez of Winter Haven, and she was in possession of methamphetamine.

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The truck was determined to have been stolen by Fernandez, and the man who was in the truck bed was the registered owner who was trying to stop the theft.

The investigation revealed that the truck was stolen at around 2:16 pm while the truck owner was at the Villeda Collision Body Shop at 1315 42nd Street NW in Winter Haven.

The owner stated that Fernandez, whom he doesn’t know, jumped into his truck while he was in the business. He said he approached the truck and tried to get her to come out, but she locked the doors. The man then climbed into the bed of the truck, and that is when she sped away, taking him with her.

When deputies spoke to Fernandez upon her arrest, she refused to provide her name. With detectives, she pretended she was deaf and only 15-years-old.

Eventually, she admitted to the theft of the truck and trying to kill the victim by flinging him out of the truck bed while she was driving.

“The suspect has no regard for human life. She intended to kill the victim, and in fact she told deputies she thought she killed him when she crashed. Without a doubt, this woman will kill someone someday unless she is locked up in prison.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Layla Fernandez was taken to the Sheriff’s Processing Center and charged with Attempted Murder while Engaged in Kidnapping (FC), Kidnapping with Infliction of Bodily Harm (F1), Carjacking (F1), Fleeing to Elude Resulting in Serious Injury (F1), Reckless Driving with Serious Injury (F3), Grand Theft Motor Vehicle (F3), Possession of Methamphetamine (F3), Culpable Negligence Inflict Actual Harm (M1), False ID to LEO (M1), Resisting (M1), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1), and Driving While License Suspended/Revoked (M2).

Fernandez has a criminal history that includes charges of Grand Theft Motor Vehicle, Affray, multiple Batteries, Resisting with Violence, Drug Possessions, and False Name and ID to LEO.