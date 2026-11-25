By Carl Fish

Fort Meade, Florida- Mayor Jaret Landon Williams is defending nearly $950 in travel expenses charged to a city purchasing card after the Fort Meade City Commission voted to audit the spending. Williams said his October itinerary took him from Polk County to the Washington, D.C., area for a data center site visit and then to Los Angeles. He said he plans to ask commissioners to expand the review to include travel, reimbursements and rewards earned on city-related purchases.

The commission voted 3–2 on Nov. 10 to order an internal audit of the mayor’s expenses. Commissioner Jim Watts raised questions about whether Williams had advance approval for the trip and whether any of the charges covered expenses for two people who reportedly accompanied him. Watts and Commissioners Matthew Taylor and Candice Lott voted for the review. Williams and Vice Mayor Petrina McCutchen voted against it.

City Manager Troy Bell said at the meeting that Williams had yet to submit receipts. The city attorney told commissioners that city code requires them to submit itemized vouchers for travel expenses to the city manager. During public comment, a resident asked Williams whether he flew to California from Virginia. Williams declined to answer questions about the trip at that point in the meeting.

In his Nov. 25 statement, Williams said he made the site visit on Oct. 7 after a death in his family kept him from joining the earlier trip taken by the other commissioners and Bell. Williams said he consulted the city attorney before booking and was told he could make arrangements through city staff or use his city-issued purchasing card. He chose to use the card.



Mayor Jaret Landon Williams

Williams said he flew to Los Angeles for previously scheduled professional obligations that he had postponed to make the site visit. He said routing the trip through Los Angeles had a negligible effect on the overall airfare. The statement did not include a fare comparison or address whether any of the charges covered other travelers. Williams also said the city now has all receipts and documentation for his travel. He did not say when the city received them.

The statement bears the City of Fort Meade’s name and crest and lists Greg King as contact. King has no official capacity with the city. The email carrying the statement listed King’s Gmail address as the sender. Daily Ridge has asked the city whether the document uses a city letterhead template and whether the city authorized its use for the release.

Williams said he plans to bring a broader audit proposal to the next City Commission meeting. He wants the city to review travel spending and reimbursements for elected officials and employees, whether personal credit cards or loyalty accounts have been used to earn cash back, airline miles or other rewards on taxpayer-funded purchases, and whether the city applies its purchasing and reimbursement rules consistently.

Williams said he was disappointed that the Nov. 10 discussion brought his family loss into the public debate. He also announced that he would personally contribute $1,000 to the Fort Meade Middle-Senior High School band program.

“Accountability is not a political instrument,” Williams said in the statement. “It is a governing principle.”

The site visit came amid ongoing debate over a proposed data center in Fort Meade. In April, the City Commission unanimously approved a development agreement with Stonebridge after more than two hours of public comment, much of it opposed to the project. The decision later drew legal challenges from residents, and a local watchdog group launched a recall effort targeting three city officials, including Williams.