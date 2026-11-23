A man employed by Victory Ridge Academy in Davenport as a paraprofessional educator was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Detectives from the PCSO’s Special Victims Unit charged 20-year-old Julian Horne of Haines City with Lewd Conduct of a Student by an Authority Figure (F2), Lewd or Lascivious Conduct by Person over 18 (F2), and Contributing to the Delinquency or Dependency of a Child (M1).

A witness reported seeing the suspect sitting on playground equipment with a 5-year-old non-verbal autistic child on his lap, and when the suspect stood up the suspect was visibly aroused. The witness said Horne tried to hide his erection by placing his hands over his groin. Horne could also be seen adjusting himself and continually pulled his shirt down to cover his groin.

During an interview with detectives, Horne admitted to having an erection on the playground.

“It’s frightening on its own to hear about someone being sexually aroused by a child, but it is totally reprehensible when we discover a man using a non-verbal autistic child for the purpose of sexual gratification when that person is an employee at a school. Working with the State Attorney’s office, we will seek the highest level of accountability possible.”– Grady Judd, Sheriff

On Sunday, November 22, 2026, Horne had a First Appearance Hearing at which time he was given No Bond on the two felony charges and $25,000 bond on the misdemeanor charge.

Julian Horne remains in the Polk County Jail.