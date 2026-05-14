Sheriff’s Office Moves Fast To Protect Jail Healthcare Services After National Provider Files Bankruptcy – Doesn’t Pay Workers

Polk County Sheriff’s Office officials say they have terminated their long-standing healthcare services agreement with YesCare after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, YesCare had served as the medical services provider for the Polk County Jail for 33 years before filing for bankruptcy on May 8, 2026. PCSO stated the bankruptcy filing constituted a breach of the healthcare services agreement and raised concerns about the company’s ability to reliably continue inmate medical care.

Sheriff’s Office officials said executive staff determined YesCare was “no longer in a financial position to provide dependable medical services” within the jail system.

Some healthcare workers employed through YesCare had expressed concern after payroll scheduled for May 8 was delayed following the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. Internal memos obtained by Daily Ridge acknowledged the payroll issue and stated the company was seeking bankruptcy court approval to process employee wages. According to local healthcare workers, employees who continued reporting to work throughout the uncertainty are now expected to receive the pay they were owed as the transition to the new provider moves forward.

Effective Wednesday morning, PCSO formally notified YesCare that the contract was being terminated.

To avoid disruptions in inmate healthcare services, the Sheriff’s Office announced it has already secured a new agreement with correctional healthcare provider CFG Health Systems, which officials say began providing services immediately.

As part of the transition, PCSO said existing healthcare staff working within the jail system would be retained to continue caring for inmates.

“Throughout this transition, our healthcare professionals have demonstrated their ethical and moral commitment to providing quality care to Polk County jail inmates. I am thankful for their steadfast professionalism,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.

Daily Ridge had previously received information from healthcare workers expressing concerns about payroll delays tied to the YesCare bankruptcy filing. Internal company memos obtained by Daily Ridge referenced delayed payroll processing pending bankruptcy court approvals.

However, at least one local healthcare worker later advised that employees are now expected to receive the pay they were owed.

The Sheriff’s Office’s rapid transition appears aimed at ensuring continuity of inmate medical care while protecting the jobs of local healthcare workers who staff the jail facilities.