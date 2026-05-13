Historic Courthouse Clock and Bell Featured in Free Polk History Center Tour

The Polk County History Center is inviting the community to take part in a free architectural tour highlighting the historic features of the landmark building.

Hosted by the History Center’s education team, the tour will explore the neoclassical design elements of the former Old Polk County Courthouse, with this month’s program focusing on the building’s original clock and bell feature. The guided tour begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 16.

Reservations are not required.

The History Center is located at 100 E. Main St. in Bartow and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information is available at Polk History Center or by calling (863) 534-4386.