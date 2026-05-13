Two Polk State Freshmen From Polk County Make Major Impact, Earn Conference Honors

Two local freshmen helped power the Polk State College softball team this season, and now both are being recognized among the top players in the Citrus Conference.

Freshman infielders Kirsten Aldridge of Polk City and Calonnie Holmes of Lake Hamilton were each named to the All-Citrus Conference Second Team following standout seasons for the Eagles.

Kirsten Aldridge of Polk City and Calonnie Holmes of Lake Hamilton Photo Credit Polk State College

Aldridge, who attended Polk State Lakeland Collegiate High School and played at Lake Region High School, became the first Polk State player in 12 years to reach double digits in home runs during a season. She finished the year with a team-leading 10 home runs while also leading the Eagles in batting average (.356), RBIs (36), on-base percentage (.447), and slugging percentage (.631). Aldridge also tied for the team lead with 14 doubles.

Holmes, a former standout at Haines City High School, served as Polk State’s lead-off hitter and turned in one of the most dynamic offensive seasons in recent program history. Holmes batted .347 with nine home runs and 32 RBIs while leading the team in hits (60), runs scored (44), triples (5), and stolen bases (29).

Her 29 stolen bases marked the most by a Polk State player since 2014. Holmes also hit three lead-off home runs during the season, including her first against Lake-Sumter State College on Feb. 5. According to the program, Polk State had not recorded a lead-off home run since 2022.

The pair played a major role in helping Polk State finish the 2026 season with a 22-34 record. It marked the first time since 2014 and 2015 that the Eagles posted consecutive 20-win seasons.

“These two have fueled our offense all season long and have really been the heart and soul of our team with their leadership – on and off the field,” Head Coach Kevin Lewis said. “I’m incredibly proud of them. It’s great to see their hard work pay off. They are a big part of our program and exemplify the type of athletes we’re trying to bring to Polk State. I’m excited to see what they do for an encore as sophomores.”