Rockin’ on the Chain 2026 Goes Above and Beyond Its 4th Year! 

Check Presentation WHHF and ROTC Committee

by James Coulter

Three days. Two stages. Nearly 25 local bands and musicians. That was the outcome of this year’s Rockin’ on the Chain, the annual fundraiser benefitting Autism and other special needs.

For one full weekend, this musical festival drew in hundreds of attendees by car, foot, and even boat to Tanners Lakeside in Winter Haven for an opportunity to have a good time for a good cause.

Nearly 25 local bands and musicians graced one of two stages to perform some of their greatest hits, with acts including Twizted, Josh Blevins Band, Spankin Sadie, and Kai7en, whose lead singer, Tyler King, is a person with Autism himself.

Joey Foley and TG Shepherd

This year’s event also saw the premiere of two popular musicians, Andy Griggs and TG Shepherd, the latter’s performance drawing in a record crowd on Sunday, according to Entertainment Director Joey Foley.

ROTC Supporters

“Bringing in the national artists add some spice to the event and brings in something a little different to those who participate on Rockin on the Chain,” he said. “We definitely turned it up a notch this year. We couldn’t be more blessed with the better group of artists that support autism and special needs and support this event from our local artists to our national artists.”

John Straughn with Andy Griggs

As the master of entertainment, Foley appreciates being able to see attendees enjoy their lineup of big-name entertainment, and he owes the turnout of such big crowds to the very people within those crowds as much as the performers themselves.

“The community support is amazing for this event,” he said. “The right people doing the right thing for the right reasons. And the people of Polk County showed up and showed out in rare form that we had an amazing weekend.”

Melanie Brown Culpepper, Director of Operations, has been assisting with the event since its earliest inception. She appreciates being able to not only assist in such a great fundraiser, but also seeing so many people within the community come together to make the event happen.

“It is a great thing to have everyone come together; it is my favorite thing: seeing the fellowship between everyone,” she said. “It is great to see how this community, all over the community, whether it be musicians or everyday people, business people, they were all coming to support special needs in Autism.”

Rockin on the Chain started four years ago as an outgrowth of a similar fundraiser, Rockin on the River, which ran for nearly a decade. John Straughn, event founder and chairman, appreciates how much Rockin on the Chain has grown since its inception.

This year especially saw a larger turnout than previous years, with Straughn citing an average 30 percent increase over the past few years. He owes the success to the promotion and marketing, whether on social media, through new sites like the Daily Ridge, or even by word-of-mouth.

“I think the word is getting out [that] this is a good event,” he said. “Everyone looks forward to it every year…and people come and have a good time. It is family fun, no one gets into trouble or out of line. We get everybody to come in by car, by boat, or on foot. Haven’t seen anyone parachute in yet, but maybe one day.”

Over the past four years, Rockin’ on the Chain has contributed a just over $196,000 to the Winter Haven Public Library, helping fund the creation of a sensory garden, as well as to Victory Ridge Academy and the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation.

Rockin’ on the Chain 2026 proudly donated $64,161 in proceeds to the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation, supporting programs for individuals with autism and special needs.

“Everything came together for a good time,” Straughn said. “We raised some good money in partnership with the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation, and that has helped our organization to partner with them a lot. So, I am pleased. The music turned out great. And we hope to do it again next year.”

This year’s Rockin on the Chain was discussed on a recent minisode of the Chattin on the Ridge podcast. Listen to the podcast here: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/minisode-32-rockin-on-the-chain-2026-recap

Come out and join the fun next year April 2nd, 3rd and 4th, 2027!

Amazing ROTC Swag

Tom Garthwaite is the President of Winter Haven Hospital

Sponsorship night

Hey Steve

Raffles and Auctions

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Thank you Jaime and Tim Bonifay for setting up a fun spot for the Kid Zone Sponsored by Mike Dean Pools

Bounce house