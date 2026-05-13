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Rockin’ on the Chain 2026 Goes Above and Beyond Its 4th Year! 

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Group of people posing outside a Center for Behavioral Health building holding a large donation check, wearing colorful tie-dye shirts and business attire.
Check Presentation WHHF and ROTC Committee

by James Coulter 

Three days. Two stages. Nearly 25 local bands and musicians. That was the outcome of this year’s Rockin’ on the Chain, the annual fundraiser benefitting Autism and other special needs. 

For one full weekend, this musical festival drew in hundreds of attendees by car, foot, and even boat to Tanners Lakeside in Winter Haven for an opportunity to have a good time for a good cause. 

Nearly 25 local bands and musicians graced one of two stages to perform some of their greatest hits, with acts including Twizted, Josh Blevins Band, Spankin Sadie, and Kai7en, whose lead singer, Tyler King, is a person with Autism himself. 

Two men posing for a selfie in a car window, one in a bright blue shirt and the other wearing a black Forbes cap; car interior and street scene visible outside.
Joey Foley and TG Shepherd

This year’s event also saw the premiere of two popular musicians, Andy Griggs and TG Shepherd, the latter’s performance drawing in a record crowd on Sunday, according to Entertainment Director Joey Foley.

Crowd of people seated on white folding chairs under a pavilion with warm string lights at an evening community event.
ROTC Supporters

“Bringing in the national artists add some spice to the event and brings in something a little different to those who participate on Rockin on the Chain,” he said. “We definitely turned it up a notch this year. We couldn’t be more blessed with the better group of artists that support autism and special needs and support this event from our local artists to our national artists.”

Two men stand with arms around each other at night in a park by the water, smiling for the camera, wearing casual caps.
John Straughn with Andy Griggs

As the master of entertainment, Foley appreciates being able to see attendees enjoy their lineup of big-name entertainment, and he owes the turnout of such big crowds to the very people within those crowds as much as the performers themselves.

“The community support is amazing for this event,” he said. “The right people doing the right thing for the right reasons. And the people of Polk County showed up and showed out in rare form that we had an amazing weekend.”

Older man with a long white beard in a blue sleeveless shirt and cowboy hat, posing with a blonde woman in a star-patterned hat who is holding a rooster outdoors.

Melanie Brown Culpepper, Director of Operations, has been assisting with the event since its earliest inception. She appreciates being able to not only assist in such a great fundraiser, but also seeing so many people within the community come together to make the event happen.

“It is a great thing to have everyone come together; it is my favorite thing: seeing the fellowship between everyone,” she said. “It is great to see how this community, all over the community, whether it be musicians or everyday people, business people, they were all coming to support special needs in Autism.”

Rockin on the Chain started four years ago as an outgrowth of a similar fundraiser, Rockin on the River, which ran for nearly a decade. John Straughn, event founder and chairman, appreciates how much Rockin on the Chain has grown since its inception.

This year especially saw a larger turnout than previous years, with Straughn citing an average 30 percent increase over the past few years. He owes the success to the promotion and marketing, whether on social media, through new sites like the Daily Ridge, or even by word-of-mouth.

“I think the word is getting out [that] this is a good event,” he said. “Everyone looks forward to it every year…and people come and have a good time. It is family fun, no one gets into trouble or out of line. We get everybody to come in by car, by boat, or on foot. Haven’t seen anyone parachute in yet, but maybe one day.”

Over the past four years, Rockin’ on the Chain has contributed a just over $196,000 to the Winter Haven Public Library, helping fund the creation of a sensory garden, as well as to Victory Ridge Academy and the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation. 

Rockin’ on the Chain 2026 proudly donated $64,161 in proceeds to the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation, supporting programs for individuals with autism and special needs. 

“Everything came together for a good time,” Straughn said. “We raised some good money in partnership with the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation, and that has helped our organization to partner with them a lot. So, I am pleased. The music turned out great. And we hope to do it again next year.”

This year’s Rockin on the Chain was discussed on a recent minisode of the Chattin on the Ridge podcast. Listen to the podcast here: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/minisode-32-rockin-on-the-chain-2026-recap

Come out and join the fun next year April 2nd, 3rd and 4th,  2027! 

Blue baseball cap with a brown stitched patch reading 'Rockin' On The Chain' resting on a table, outdoors in a market setting.
Amazing ROTC Swag
Man in a dark polo speaks into a microphone on a small outdoor stage, gesturing with his left hand.
Tom Garthwaite is the President of Winter Haven Hospital
People mingle at a rainbow-balloon decorated reception in a rustic hall with exposed beams, standing around tall cocktail tables.
Sponsorship night
Two smiling men pose arm-in-arm in a casual restaurant; left is an older man in a beige shirt, right has a long white beard, tattoos, and a cap.
Smiling man in a bright puzzle-piece-pattern shirt gives a thumbs-up at an outdoor festival, with a band playing in the background.
Hey Steve
Two women posing for a selfie at an outdoor event, smiling with attendees and a banner in the background.
Man with microphone speaking at a booth while others smile and clap; raffle prizes on the table at a festival stall.
Raffles and Auctions
Two smiling women pose closely; one holds a fan of cash during an outdoor event with tents and people in the background.
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Man wearing glasses playing a red acoustic guitar and singing into a microphone on a stage at night by the waterfront.",
Outdoor event booth setup with tables of colorful bowls and crafts; a child browses while volunteers assist under a blue canopy.
Thank you Jaime and Tim Bonifay for setting up a fun spot for the Kid Zone Sponsored by Mike Dean Pools
Lakeside outdoor party with a colorful inflatable bounce house, red-tablecloth tables under a white canopy, and people near boats by the water.
Bounce house
Two smiling women wearing matching blue volunteer shirts sit at a red table with a notebook and pens at an outdoor event booth.
Three adults posing on a sunny outdoor stage; two men in colorful puzzle-piece jerseys flank a woman in a blue top and a hat.
Woman singer on stage with a guitarist and band in background under banners at outdoor concert stage.
Two smiling people pose on a wooden deck at an outdoor event, arms around each other, making rock hand signs; one wears a colorful puzzle-piece shirt.
Male guitarist and singer in a blue T-shirt and cap performs on an outdoor stage under a canopy, singing into a microphone with another guitarist behind him.
Smiling man with long gray hair in a blue shirt and cap holding a signed acoustic guitar at an outdoor event.
Colorful sports jersey laid flat with a large white-outlined number 36, multicolored stars, and puzzle-piece patterns in red, blue, and black.
Thats a wrap for 2026 ROTC

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