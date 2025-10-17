Investigation Into Polk State College Administration Officially Underway, College Declines To Provide Details

By Carl Fish

Winter Haven, Florida – Polk State College has confirmed that an independent investigation into its administration is now underway. However, college officials have declined to share any additional details, including who is conducting the review, what its scope entails, or when it is expected to conclude.

In an email to the Daily Ridge, Madison Fantozzi, Associate Vice President of Communications and Public Information Officer for Polk State College, stated:

“Yes, a review is underway. The College is not providing any additional information while the review is ongoing.”

The confirmation follows weeks of mounting scrutiny over the college’s controversial $125,000 funding request to the Polk State College Foundation. That request sparked internal concern about transparency, governance, and accountability among trustees and Foundation board members alike.

As previously reported by the Daily Ridge, Foundation Director of Finance Joanie Malone documented events surrounding the funding request in a detailed written timeline sent to both Polk State trustees and Foundation board members. Multiple observers have described Malone as a whistleblower after she raised questions about how the funds were handled and whether full disclosure was provided before a vote took place.

Polk State Clear Springs Advanced Technology Center photo credit Polk State College

Polk State College initially sought up to $125,000 in unrestricted Foundation funds to help students remain enrolled, though only a portion was ultimately disbursed. Foundation board members later pressed for a full accounting of how the funds were used.

District Board of Trustees Chair Ann Barnhart acknowledged in a message to both boards that “it would not be appropriate for either Polk State College or its Foundation to address this situation without an accurate and independent review of what occurred.” At that time, Barnhart claimed the college was in the process of contacting “experienced and knowledgeable firms and individuals to promptly investigate these events.”

However, her email also characterized portions of Malone’s timeline as “inaccurate,” even as she confirmed that no review had yet been conducted, raising questions about how such conclusions could be drawn before an investigation.

Internal communications reviewed by the Daily Ridge indicate that staff had expressed fears of retaliation and frustration over what some described as a lack of transparency from senior administrators, including Polk State President Dr. Angela Garcia Falconetti. According to accounts shared staff were instructed not to include certain details in writing and to rely instead on verbal communication.

The Daily Ridge also previously reported that similar transparency concerns have surfaced in other matters involving the college. Earlier this year, a separate whistleblower raised alarms over training activities that exposed real Social Security numbers and other sensitive personal data. The college’s response at the time left unanswered questions about how much personal information was viewed and by whom.

In another case, mold issues in campus facilities went unresolved until an employee bypassed internal channels and contacted state officials, prompting remediation efforts.

Taken together, these episodes, along with what appears to be a high rate of faculty and staff turnover for various reasons, have contributed to growing unease among employees and community members. Many cite an atmosphere of instability and frustration over how leadership addresses internal concerns and retention.

With the college now confirming that an independent review is officially underway, attention turns to whether that process will address these broader concerns, including staff morale, turnover, and enrollment reporting, and whether the findings, once completed, will be made public.