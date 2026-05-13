Neighborhood Storytime: Free Monthly Program in Lakeland

Join the crew at the Medulla Resource Center on Thursday, May 14 at 10 a.m. for the free event Neighborhood Storytime.

The event will feature the book, “What If We Had a Pet Shark?” By Deanna Chesley, a playful rhythm on using your imagination and wonders what life would be like to live with many different animals found at the zoo.

Neighborhood Storytime is a free, monthly program designed to bring families and young children ages 6 and younger together through the power of storytelling. Each session features a different book, along with a craft project and an activity.

10 to 11 a.m.

Thursday, May 14

Medulla Resource Center

1049 Parker Road, Lakeland

For more information call 863-647-4035.

*info provided by Polk County Parks & Recreation