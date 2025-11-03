Wildfire Being Fought By Multiple Agencies South of Fort Meade

FORT MEADE, Florida – November 3, 2025

Multiple agencies are working a wildfire south of Fort Meade this afternoon near the intersection of Mt. Pisgah Road and 9th Street SE.

According to the Florida Forest Service (Lakeland District), crews are currently working to contain a 5-acre wildfire. The fire was first reported shortly after 12:40 PM. Polk County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area and arrived on scene to assist with containment and monitor nearby homes and properties.

At this time, no structures are threatened, and no evacuations have been issued.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

This is a developing situation. The Daily Ridge will provide updates as additional details become available from the Florida Forest Service and Polk County Fire Rescue.