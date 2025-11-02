19 Yr. Old Man Killed In County Line Road Motorcycle Crash

The PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that resulted in the death of one of the drivers. The crash occurred at 9:54 p.m. on November 1, 2025 on County Line Road in Lakeland.

A green and black Suzuki motorcycle being driven by 19-year-old Blue Scott was heading northbound in the inside (left) lane of travel. At the same time, a black Nissan Altima was exiting the driveway of the O’Reilly Auto Part Warehouse parking lot. It appears that as he exited the lot he crossed westbound across the northbound lanes and Scott attempted to avoid the Altima by going into the left lane but the Altima moved into the median and path of the motorcycle.

There was significant damage to both vehicles, Scott was ejected from the motorcycle, and the motorcycle came to a final rest in the southbound lanes of County Line Road. He was determined to be deceased on scene.

It is not clear if Scott was wearing a helmet, one was found at the scene but not strapped or near him. The driver of the Altima was not wearing a seatbelt but has no injuries. Distracted driving on his part is not suspected.

The investigation is still ongoing.