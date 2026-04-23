Luck of the Irish Runs Dry as Seminoles Rally to Sweep 

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By Ethan Jones

The No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (27-11, 11-6 ACC) were able to successfully close out the series against Notre Dame (17-17, 7-13 ACC) and get the Sweep. The Seminoles heading into game were able to build off their momentum from Saturdays 9-7 win and improve their record in conference play heading into the end of the season. For Sunday’s matchup Cooper Whited will get the start on the rubber in his junior season; he has a 2-2 record with a 3.04 ERA.

Florida State threatened early in the second inning when John Stuetzer belted a double down the left field line. However, the opportunity slipped away when he was thrown out attempting to steal third, followed by a pop-up from Cal Fisher to end the inning.

The Fighting Irish were able to strike first in the top of the third inning as Mark Quatrani hit a double to center field bringing in Drew Berkland for the score making it a 1-0 game for the Fighting Irish.

In the bottom of the Fourth inning, life was brought back into stadium as the Seminoles were able to respond and even up the ball game when Brody DeLamielleure crushed a home run to right field bringing in himself and Chase Williams for score making it a 2-2 ball game.

The Fighting Irish were able reclaim the lead in the top of the fifth inning when Jaime Zee hit a single to left center field bringing in Bino Watters and Brandon Logan for the score making it a 4-2 game.

The Seminoles defining moment came in the seventh inning during a decisive offensive surge. Chase Williams started the rally with an RBI double, scoring Brayden Dowd to cut the deficit to 4–3. Moments later, Nathan Cmeyla delivered the go-ahead blow with a triple to left-center field, bringing in Williams and Hunter Carns. DeLamielleure followed with an RBI double, scoring Cmeyla and extending the lead to 6–4.

In the following inning in the bottom of the eighth the Seminoles were able to make a quick stop on defense as it was a 1-2-3 inning where Dylan Passo struck out swinging, Jaime Zee grounded out to short stop and Drew Berkland flied out to left center field.

The Seminoles followed suit as the also had a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the eighth where Gabe Fraiser struck out, Eli Putnam grounded out to third base, and Will Bavaro struck out swinging.

The lead proved to be enough for the Seminoles as they were able to get the win 6-4. Brodie Purcell was given the win and Chris Knier and was recorded with the save.

Florida State now heads on the road, beginning with a matchup against North Florida Ospreys on April 21 before continuing west for a series at Stanford Cardinal starting April 26.

Top performers for the Seminoles included Nathan Cmeyla, who notched the go-ahead hit with two RBIs, Chase Williams, who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Brody DeLamielleure, who finished 2-for-3 with a game-tying home run and an RBI double.

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After the game me and other members of the media had the opportunity to ask players and coaches about the game. When I asked coach Link Jarret about having a rough start to the game and the resilience that his team showed by coming back late in the game and getting the win and what that says about his team, this is what he had to say. “My concern was can we climb back and get a lead and make this thing something that needs to be closed and finished and we did so the resilience, the toughness of the group especially in that last hour late in the game is a great trait and really displays your toughness and your ability to focus over the long haul of these weekends.”

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After asking questions to Link Jarret I ended my questions by asking Nathan Cmeyla what his approach was heading to the plate before hitting the go ahead triple that ultimately won the Seminoles the game. This was his response. “Just staying on the heater and adjusting from there and just be on time I think that’s when I am best, I don’t like to think too much about secondaries if I am on time for the heater I can adjust and buy myself time.”

The victory underscores Florida State’s capacity for late-game execution and adaptability. Overcoming an early deficit, the team demonstrated resilience and effective situational hitting. As the Seminoles transition into an extended road stretch, maintaining these performance characteristics will be essential for continued success as the season is coming to end and eyes become set on the ultimate prize a trip to Omaha.