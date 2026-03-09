Seminoles Defend Their Turf Against Northern Kentucky 

The No. 20 ranked Florida State Seminoles baseball team continued their strong start to the season, improving to 11–2 overall while remaining unbeaten at home after defeating the Northern Kentucky Norse. Florida State’s success this season has been fueled by a high-powered offense that ranks among the top 15 nationally, according to Baseball America. The Seminoles have remained consistent at the plate, posting a .295 batting average, a .441 slugging percentage, and a 48-run differential through their first 12 games.

Several players have led the offensive surge for Florida State this season. First baseman Myles Bailey has been one of the team’s most reliable hitters with a .378 batting average, while infielder Noah Sheffield entered the game with 15 RBIs. Outfielder Chase Williams has also been a key contributor, adding speed on the basepaths with five stolen bases.

Florida State ended their long nine game home stretch by facing the 7–4 Northern Kentucky Norse before preparing for a matchup with the No. 9 ranked Florida Gators in Gainesville. Wes Mendes got the start on the mound to kick off the series against Northern Kentucky. Mendes, who entered the game with a 3–0 record and a 0.55 ERA, was matched up against Northern Kentucky pitcher Logan Wilson, who held a 0–0 record and a 3.48 ERA.

As the game began, it was a strong outing in the top of the first inning for Florida State. Wes Mendes delivered an impressive performance on the mound, striking out the side and sending all three batters back to the dugout. In the bottom half of the inning, Noah Sheffield opened the scoring with a 388-foot home run to left field, putting the Seminoles up 1–0. Sheffield continued his momentum after recording his first collegiate home run earlier in the week.

The Seminoles added to their lead in the second inning when Will Bavaro doubled, bringing Kelvyn Paulino Jr. home to make it 2–0. Northern Kentucky responded in the third inning, capitalizing on a throwing error to first base that allowed Alex Brazer and Landon Spring Meyer to score and tie the game at 2–2.

Florida State quickly answered in the bottom half of the third inning as Sheffield delivered again, recording an RBI that brought Chase Williams home and gave the Seminoles a 3–2 lead. The Seminoles extended their advantage in the fourth inning when John Stuetzer drove in a run, pushing the lead to 4–2. Mendes continued to dominate on the mound before being pulled in the sixth inning after recording a career high 12 strikeouts. Chris Knier came in out of the bullpen to replace him.

Northern Kentucky cut into the lead in the sixth inning when Marcus Harrison recorded an RBI, scoring Mark Nowak and making it 4–3. However, Florida State responded quickly as Will Bavaro blasted a 347-foot home run, extending the Seminoles’ lead to 5–3.

The Seminoles added insurance in the seventh inning when Kelvyn Paulino Jr. singled through the left side, bringing Carter McCulley home and extending the lead to 6–3. Myles Bailey later capped off the scoring for the night as he grounded out to second base, allowing John Stuetzer to cross the plate for another run.

To close out the game for the Seminoles, pitcher Chris Knier secured the final outs and helped seal the 7–3 win, moving Florida State to 11–2 overall on the season. By the numbers, the Seminoles recorded 10 hits while allowing only one hit from Northern Kentucky. Each team committed one error. Florida State left 10 runners on base, while Northern Kentucky left only three. In terms of pitching decisions, Wes Mendes recorded the win, Logan Wilson was charged with the loss, and Chris Knier received the save.

After the game, members of the media were allowed to ask Florida State’s coach and players questions regarding the matchup. When asked about Wes Mendes’ performance despite an early error in the game, head coach Link Jarrett shared his thoughts.

“I thought it was the best display of stuff I’ve seen from him. We’ve seen flashes here and there, and I’ve probably seen that stuff throughout his time here. I don’t know if I’ve seen it put together in one outing where all of it was on display at an extremely high level.”

Following the interview with Jarrett, I had the opportunity to ask one of the top performers of the game, Wes Mendes, how he felt after recording a career high 12 strikeouts. This was his response.

“Yeah, you know it feels great. We got the win, and yeah it feels good to get out there whenever I can and set the tone for the team and set the tone for the weekend.”

The road ahead for the Seminoles will only get tougher. Florida State will travel to Gainesville on Tuesday to face their archrival, the No. 9 ranked Florida Gators. After that matchup, the Seminoles will open conference play against the No. 15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons.