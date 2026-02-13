No. 15 Virginia Escapes Florida State In thriller 

By Ethan Jones

Florida State looked to stay hot Tuesday night at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center as they hosted the No. 15 Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball. The Seminoles entered the matchup riding a three-game winning streak, with victories over California, Stanford, and Notre Dame. With a win, Florida State would not only have moved to .500 on the season, but it would also have marked their first victory against a ranked opponent since November 21, 2023, when they defeated No. 18 Colorado 77–71 in overtime.

FSU vs Virginia Basketball

In the first half against the Cavaliers, the Seminoles held their own, finishing the half tied 32–32. Florida State was led by guard Robert McCray V, who scored 13 points, and guard Lajae Jones, who added 15 points. For Virginia, early contributions came from guard Sam Lewis with seven points, center Johann Grünloh with five, and forward Thijs De Ridder, who also chipped in five points.

32 32

The second half picked up right where the first left off. McCray opened the scoring with a deep 26-foot step-back three-pointer, setting the tone for another tightly contested stretch. Florida State appeared to seize control midway through the half, building a 54–45 lead with 8:22 remaining. The Seminoles had momentum and an opportunity to secure a statement win in Luke Loucks’ first year as head coach.

However, the Cavaliers proved too much to handle. Florida State went cold, shooting just 29 percent from the field (18-of-62) and 18 percent from three-point range (6-of-33). To add to the frustration, Virginia closed the game on an 11–1 run over the final 5:53, escaping with a 61–58 victory.

For Virginia, Jacari White led the team with 19 points, Thijs De Ridder grabbed nine rebounds, and Chance Mallory dished out five assists. For Florida State, Lajae Jones finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Robert McCray V recorded four assists.

With the win, Virginia secured its fifth consecutive victory and moved into third place in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. The Cavaliers will next face Ohio State in Nashville. Florida State, now 12th in the ACC standings, suffered its first loss since January 24 against SMU. The Seminoles will look to bounce back on the road against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

After the game, members of the media had the opportunity to attend the postgame press conferences. Virginia head coach Ryan Odom opened with his thoughts on the close contest.

Virginia Head Coach Ryan Odum

“They had us on our heels pretty much the entire game. We turned the ball over too much, but it was one of those gritty games where we were able to hang in there and find a way at the end,” Odom said.

When asked whether he was comfortable playing at Florida State’s pace, Odom responded, “I think we’re used to playing fast. Our press was pretty much nonexistent this game, and they do a good job. They play some lineups that are a little bit different than what we’re used to facing.”

FSU Head Coach Luke Loucks

Florida State head coach Luke Loucks also reflected on the future of his program. “We are still building something really good here, and that takes time. That takes learning how to win close games,” Loucks said.

He emphasized the importance of winning at Florida State, adding, “This town respects winning, and when you win, fans show up. And when they show up, this is one of the best atmospheres in college basketball.”

Loucks reiterated his belief in the program’s culture, stating that fans should expect championships and that Florida State is built on a championship standard. While the future of the season remains uncertain, one thing is clear: Luke Loucks is fully committed to the Florida State program and its fan base.