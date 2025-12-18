R2Cares Hosts Record-Breaking Weekend of Wellness in Polk County

EAGLE LAKE, FL — November 21–22, 2025 — R2Cares successfully concluded its 2025 Weekend of Wellness, a transformative two-day initiative that brought together community leaders, educators, athletes, mental health advocates, families, and youth across Polk County. The event fostered inspiration, education, and meaningful community connection while reaching thousands of young people with messages of resilience and mental wellness.

Record Attendance and Broad Community Impact

Ronnie Richardson Amy King Chris Singleton

The weekend’s centerpiece was a school assembly at Lake Region High School featuring presentations to over 3,500 students and staff. Keynote speakers Chris Singleton, Raquel Manning, and Ronnie Richardson delivered powerful messages on resilience, unity, overcoming adversity, and mental strength, setting the tone for an impactful two days of programming.

“This event exemplifies what happens when leadership, love, and community come together,” said organizers at R2Cares. “We showed Polk County what’s possible when we prioritize the mental wellness and development of our young people.”

Comprehensive Programming Across Multiple Venues

Youth Mental Health First Aid Certification

Facilitated by Orlando Health and RiseCommunity at the Magnolia Building, the training program certified 14 new Youth Mental Health First Aiders from a pool of 30 registered participants, expanding local capacity to support youth in crisis.

Coaching Symposium for Athlete Mental Wellness

In partnership with TEAMUP Mental Fitness and Josie Nicholson from ARCH, the symposium certified 20 coaches with specialized training in athlete mental wellness, performance optimization, identity development, and leadership skills.

Wellness Leadership Panel

More than 200 players and families attended an in-depth panel discussion featuring Chris Singleton, AJ Andrews, Tom Lane, Jen Lay, and Chip Lawrence, moderated by Gerald Smiley. The panel was complemented by testimonials from athletes Antwan Brown, Deamez Moss, and Ken Scoby, creating authentic conversations around mental health and athletic excellence.

Smith’s Tavern generously provided food for panel participants and guests, helping make the discussion a warm, welcoming community experience.

Youth Baseball and Softball Camp



The event hosted 150+ young athletes at an interactive baseball and softball camp featuring professional guidance from MLB players, Minor League Baseball players, scouts, college coaches, trainers, and influencers, including Jemile Weeks, Dee Gordon, AJ Andrews, Ozzie Timmons, Colton Gordon, Kyle Ryan, Richie Martin, Jordan Schafer, Josh Johnson, Carlos Sierra, Francisco Rosario, Isaac Ballou, Toure Harris, Mike Wrenn, Ryan Moore, Nelly Gonzalez, and many others.

The MLB Players Alliance, a major sponsor, made an incredible impact by donating premium equipment — including branded gloves, bats, baseballs, nets, and buckets — to support local youth athletes. In addition, Bruce Bolt contributed over 100 pairs of professional-grade batting gloves, helping young players perform at their best with quality gear.

Emerging Leaders Game

A select group of 23 athletes participated in a specialized game coached by Josh Johnson (MLB Coach) and Gerald Smiley (Former Minor League Baseball Coach and Life Skills Coach), designed to develop leadership and athletic excellence.

Community Giveback and Support

R2Cares distributed 200 turkeys to families in need, powered by Gordon Foods, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to comprehensive community care beyond mental health education.

The event featured contributions and participation from Blue Velvet Cupcakes, Polk Sheriff’s Office, Culpepper Cardiac Foundation, Logan Deines Foundation, and numerous other community organizations and vendors.

Strong Corporate and Community Support

The success of the Weekend of Wellness was made possible through generous support from major corporate sponsors including GiveWell Foundation, TeamUp for Mental Fitness, Gordon Foods, MLB Players Alliance, Bruce Bolt, and Visit Central Florida. Community impact sponsors included Orlando Health, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Trey Mancini Foundation, and Lake Region High School. Additional community donors such as Lenny Rodriguez, Webb’s Candy Shop, East Lakeland Diamondbacks, and Smith’s Tavern provided critical sponsorships and hospitality support.

2025 Weekend of Wellness by the Numbers

3,500+ students and staff inspired through assembly presentations

14 new Youth Mental Health First Aiders certified

20 coaches trained in athlete mental wellness

200+ families in attendance at Wellness Leadership Panel

150+ youth camp participants

200 turkeys distributed to families

23 Emerging Leaders selected and coached

Dozens of professional athletes, mentors, and coaches volunteering their time

About R2Cares

R2Cares is dedicated to building strong minds and strong futures for young people in Polk County through mental health advocacy, youth empowerment, and community leadership development. The organization brings together educators, athletes, mental health professionals, and community partners to create transformative experiences that prioritize the holistic wellness of youth.

For more information about R2Cares and upcoming events, visit r2cares.org.