Lakeland Man Involved in Fatal Sumter County Crash on SR-471

Thursday, October 30, 2025
A tragic crash in Sumter County on Thursday morning left one man dead following a nearly head-on collision on State Road 471.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 8:25 a.m. on October 30, 2025. A 32-year-old man from Lakeland was driving a Nissan Rogue northbound on SR-471 when he attempted to pass other vehicles. During the maneuver, his vehicle entered the southbound lane and collided almost head-on with a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 42-year-old man from Palm Harbor.

The driver of the Volkswagen suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan sustained minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

