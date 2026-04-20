Double Fatal Crash on SR-60 Claims Lives of Plant City Driver and Pedestrian

A tragic late-night crash in Hillsborough County left two people dead on Friday, April 17, 2026, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. along State Road 60, just west of Horton Road. Authorities say a 20-year-old man from Plant City was driving a GMC Yukon westbound when a 50-year-old Plant City woman walked into the vehicle’s path.

Despite the driver’s attempt to take evasive action, the SUV struck the pedestrian. Following the collision, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the roadway and overturned. During the rollover, the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Both the driver and the pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.