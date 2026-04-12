Teen Killed, Mulberry Driver Seriously Injured in SR-574 Crash

A tragic crash in Hillsborough County late Saturday night resulted in the death of a teenage driver and left another man seriously injured.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on April 11, 2026, at approximately 10:56 p.m. on SR-574, just west of Chastain Road.

A 40-year-old man from Mulberry was traveling eastbound in a Nissan Versa when he crossed into the westbound lane, colliding nearly head-on with a Volkswagen Passat driven by a 17-year-old male from Seffner.

After the initial impact, both vehicles rotated and came to rest in the roadway. A Ford F-150 traveling westbound behind the Passat then struck the vehicles.

Following the crash, the driver of the Ford F-150 fled the scene on foot and remains at large.

Both the Mulberry man and the 17-year-old driver were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The 17-year-old later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the identity of the fleeing driver to contact Florida Highway Patrol at *347 or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.