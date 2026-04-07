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Wednesday, April 8, 2026
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Semi Crashes Over Median on SR-400 in Polk County

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A crash involving a semi occurred Tuesday morning, April 7, 2026, along SR-400 in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the incident happened around 10:10 a.m. when a semi-tractor with an empty trailer, driven by a 60-year-old man from Lakeland, was traveling westbound near Milepost 57.

For unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a concrete median barrier. The semi then traveled over the wall before coming to a final rest.

Despite the severity of the crash, the driver was not injured. However, the vehicle’s fuel tanks were damaged.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Allison
Allison

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