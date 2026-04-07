Semi Crashes Over Median on SR-400 in Polk County

A crash involving a semi occurred Tuesday morning, April 7, 2026, along SR-400 in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the incident happened around 10:10 a.m. when a semi-tractor with an empty trailer, driven by a 60-year-old man from Lakeland, was traveling westbound near Milepost 57.

For unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a concrete median barrier. The semi then traveled over the wall before coming to a final rest.

Despite the severity of the crash, the driver was not injured. However, the vehicle’s fuel tanks were damaged.

No additional information has been released at this time.