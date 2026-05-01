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Tampa Woman Crosses Into Oncoming Lane, Strikes Lakeland Man in SR-574 Head-On Crash

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A 74-year-old Tampa woman was seriously injured Friday morning following a crash in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 10:00 a.m. on State Road 574, just west of Chastain Road. Troopers say the woman was driving a Chevy Trax eastbound when, for unknown reasons, her vehicle crossed into the westbound lane.

Her vehicle then collided nearly head-on with a Ford F-350 towing a trailer, driven by a 25-year-old Lakeland man who was traveling westbound at the time.

Following the impact, both vehicles rotated and came to rest in the roadway, blocking the highway.

The Tampa woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Lakeland man suffered minor injuries and was not transported.

The crash remains under investigation.

White pickup truck crashed on the road shoulder, with its bed crushed and branches tangled in the rear, under a blue sky with clouds.
White pickup on a flatbed trailer loaded with long wooden planks, parked by trees under a blue sky.
Silver SUV with extensive front-end damage and deployed airbags after a crash on a roadside, debris scattered nearby.
Silver SUV on a two-lane road with its front bumper damaged and parked at the roadside, Clear sunny day with trees in the background.
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