Plant City Driver Hospitalized After Being Rear-Ended in I-275 Crash; Other Driver Arrested for DUI

April 29, 2026 @ 11:40 PM

Pinellas County Road Ranger Crash on I-275

The following is a report by FHP regarding a vehicle crash on I-275:

A Honda Accord, driven by a 32-year-old Lithia man, was traveling northbound on I-275 in the inside lane, north of 4th Street North. A marked Road Ranger Ford F600 truck, operated by a 52-year-old Plant City man, was stopped in traffic northbound on I-275 in the inside lane.

The remaining three northbound lanes of I-275 were closed due to active construction. Traffic cones were positioned to direct all northbound traffic into the inside lane; all cones were upright and clearly visible. Advanced warning signs and arrow boards were also in place to alert approaching motorists of the lane closure. Multiple law enforcement vehicles were positioned within the lane closure area with their emergency lights activated to provide additional warning to approaching traffic.

While the Road Ranger was stopped in traffic, the driver of the Honda Accord failed to slow or stop upon approach. As a result, the front of the Honda Accord collided with the rear of the Road Ranger truck.

The Road Ranger operator was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Honda Accord, Cedrick Travon Brown, was arrested for DUI, Refusal to Submit, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, and an active felony warrant.