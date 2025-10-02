Sumter County Crash Leaves Lakeland Man Injured and Plant City Woman Dead

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash occurred Wednesday evening, October 1, 2025, on County Road 471, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. when a Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 55-year-old Plant City woman, was heading southbound. For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep entered the northbound lane north of Main Line Road and collided with a trailer being towed by a tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was driven by a 57-year-old man from Lakeland.

The impact caused the Jeep to overturn, ejecting the driver onto the roadway. The tractor-trailer veered off the road and struck a tree. The Plant City woman was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from her injuries.