Tampa Man Dies, Lakeland Man Escapes Horrific Fiery Crash in Sumter County

Fatal Crash at Sumter County Intersection Involving Two Tractor-Trailers

September 25, 2025 | Sumter County, FL – A tragic collision early Thursday morning claimed the life of a Tampa man after two tractor-trailers collided and caught fire near a rural Sumter County intersection.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 4:44 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 48 (CR-48) and State Road 471 (SR-471).

Authorities report that a sand-filled dump tractor-trailer, driven by a 62-year-old man from Tampa, was heading west on CR-48. As the driver attempted a wide right turn to travel northbound onto SR-471, the front portion of his vehicle entered the path of an oncoming Rooms-To-Go tractor-trailer, which was traveling southbound on SR-471. The second vehicle was driven by a 41-year-old man from Lakeland.

The two trucks collided at the intersection, and both vehicles quickly became engulfed in flames. The Lakeland driver was able to escape the blaze with minor injuries. Unfortunately, the Tampa driver was unable to exit his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. The identities of the drivers have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area for several hours Thursday morning as emergency crews worked to clear the scene and investigate the cause of the crash.

Photo source Florida Highway Patrol