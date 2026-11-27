This evening (Nov 27, 2026) at 8:43 p.m. Winter Haven Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a home at 445 1st Street South in Winter Haven.

Firefighters arrived within four minutes and immediately entered the home to search for occupants. A large accumulation of belongings inside the home made it difficult for firefighters to move through the structure. Crews found one occupant approximately 10 feet inside the home and removed the person from the structure. The occupant was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The fire was under control in less than 15 minutes. The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

“Our thoughts are with the resident and their loved ones,” said Winter Haven Fire Chief Drew Neubrand. “I’m proud of how quickly our crews entered the home and worked through difficult conditions to find and rescue the occupant.”