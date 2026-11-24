East Winter Haven Aquifer Recharge and Wetlands Restoration Project

by James Coulter

Within two years, Winter Haven plans to restore approximately 450 acres of wetlands and build an aquifer recharge well to boost groundwater supplies, expand floodwater storage, and create trails and nature areas for recreation and environmental education. That was the focus of a presentation offered by the City’s water department about an ongoing project.



At a recent meeting last month, Winter Haven City Commissioners were offered a presentation on the East Winter Haven Aquifer Recharge and Wetlands Restoration Project.

Dubbed the “First Gem of the Sapphire Necklace,” the project is part of the envisioned Sapphire Necklace Trail, a 40-mile-plus network of greenways, blueways, and trails looping the Cityenvisioned through the City’s One Water Winter Haven Master Plan and Resource Management Initiative.

According to Water Department representatives, the project is designed to create a sustainable water resource system that restores wetland habitat while improving the city’s long-term water supply through increased aquifer recharge and additional floodwater storage.

The project includes northern and southern wetland systems connected by a land bridge and features trails, parking areas, and recreational amenities such a a kayak launches. The northern system will restore approximately 270 acres of wetlands and use a marsh sluice system to direct water from the East Drainage Canal to the recharge well. The southern system will route water from the west through the broader wetland network.

After completing the design phase, the project is expected to enter permitting, with applications anticipated soon and final design and construction planned for next year.

Commissioners also asked about land acquisition, funding, and water management for the project. Matt Stahman said the City is pursing acquiring additional property through voluntary agreements with landowners and will not use eminent domain. Acquisition efforts are currently focused on land southeast of the project area that offers hydrological value.

When asked if Polk County’s land preservation program could help the City preserve additional land adjacent to this project, Water Department Director Gary Hubbard said county officialsover that program have shown little interest in thist specificproject area and that conservation easement requirements could conflict with some of the recreational uses proposed for the site.The County is pursuing a large conservation area further southeast in Winter Haven. City officials said this project has secured roughly $13 million to $14 million in grant fundingfrom various state, private and federal partners, and staff continues to pursue additional opportunities.

Hubbard also explained that water-control infrastructure will allow staff to remotely raise and lower water levels within the nature park, helping manage stormwater and increase floodwater storage capacity before major weather events. As for the timeline, he said the project is expected to remain in development over the next five years, with water infrastructure construction anticipated to be completed within two years.

