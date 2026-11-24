The Winter Haven Fire Department is proud to announce our continued partnership again this year with Toys For Tots for the children in our community. The partnership we have with Toys For Tots is invaluable and our community always comes through in a BIG way!

Donations are currently being accepted through Dec. 12 at all of our Fire Stations. Those locations are Station 1 – 301 Ave. G SW (across from Andy’s Igloo); Station 2 – 4700 SR 544 North (Lucerne Park Rd); Station 3 – 6975 Eloise Loop Rd. (next to the Dollar General Store at Lake Ruby Dr.); Station 4 – 1254 Fairfax St., NE and Station 5 – 1803 Havendale Blvd.

We are accepting new and unwrapped toys at all locations. Thank you for helping us again this year as we strive to make a very Merry Christmas to the children in our community.

*info courtesy of Winter Haven Public Safety Department