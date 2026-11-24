Winter Haven, Florida – The Polk State College Foundation has awarded a record $1.9 million in scholarships for the 2026–27 academic year, a 58% increase over the previous year.

Polk State College announced Tuesday that the scholarships have already been applied to student accounts and that more aid will be awarded before the academic year ends in July 2027.

The foundation typically awards more than $1 million in scholarships each year. To reach more eligible students, it added June and October application periods in 2026 alongside its traditional February window.

Students who applied in February or June could receive scholarships for the full academic year. The first October application period covered the spring and summer 2027 terms. It drew 308 applicants and resulted in $111,501 in scholarships for 162 students.

For Tyler Randolph, a Publix distribution employee, the scholarship helps cover the cost of studying for a new career while working full time. He is pursuing an associate degree in accounting technology and plans to earn a bachelor’s degree and become a certified public accountant or comptroller.

Yasmaine Jones, a business administration student and mother of two, is balancing work, school and family responsibilities as she works toward becoming the first in her family to earn a college degree.

“My goal is to complete my education, build a successful career, and create a better future for myself and my family,” Jones wrote to donors.

Daniel Viray already works as a nurse and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing while helping support his parents. He told donors the scholarship would help pay for spring tuition and supplies and ease some of the financial burden on his family.

Polk State College President Anastasios Kamoutsas credited donors with expanding access to higher education and thanked the foundation board for its work. Foundation Board Chair Bo Boyte said the board wants to ensure financial barriers do not determine who can pursue higher education in Polk County.