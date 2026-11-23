Residents, City Staff Divided Over 8th Street NW and Ave. L NW Project

by James Coulter



City officials and residents are working to align after different perspectives over the future of the area between 8th Street NW and Avenue L NW have surfaced. The City has been awarded a FDOT grant to pursue pedestrian safety and connectivity and aim to pair traffic-calming improvements with the project. Someresidents have expressed concern over preserving the neighborhood’s character and avoiding attracting more vehicle and foot traffic.

The potential competing priorities were on full display at a recent city commission meeting, where City Commissioners received an update on the 8th Street NW and Avenue L NW Project.

The project aims to improve accessibility and pedestrian safety by constructing a sidewalk, enhancing crossings and intersection safety features, implementing traffic-calming measures, and upgrading drainage infrastructure.,The timing of the project is driven by upcoming water infrastructure improvements in the area are required to maintain and expand the water and wastewater systems. By completing the street project at the same time, construction disturbances are minimized. If the 8th Stret NW and Avenue L NW Project does not move forward, the road will remain unchanged and patches applied where infrastructure work disturbs the existing pavement.

Beyond improving safety and mobility, the project would also connect the Chain of Lakes Trail and Lake Howard Trail by closing gaps in the city’s trail network, explained Brittany Hart, Public Works Director.

The City’s design phase is estimated to cost $507,584, while construction is expected to total about $3.3 million. Funding for the road would include approximately $1.7 million from a Florida Department of Transportation grant and approximately $200,000 from the City’s transportation fund. The concurrent water and wastewater infrastructure improvements are expected to cost approximately $1.4 million paid from the City’s water and wastewater fund.

The project is in the very early parts of the conceptual design phase. City staff plans to present three possible design options to the public during a community meeting on Mon. Dec. 7. The meeting will be held at Beymer Church and is open to all citizens. Citizens will have the opportunity to review design options, share what they do and don’t like about each, and share any additional ideas they have. City staff will take all that feedback into account to create the next draft of a potential design. City staff anticipate the final design plans to be ready by late 2027 with construction tentatively scheduled to begin in 2028.

Public input gathered through a survey conducted between Oct. 8 and 31 is helping shape thost initital design options. Over 130 responses were submitted, mostly from residents living along or near the corridor.



Survey respondents identified vehicle speeding and high vehicle traffic volume as their number one and two concerns. Walking safety was also high on the list. When asked about what project considerations are most important to them, preserving neighborhood character emerged as their highest priority, followed by addressing speeding and then maintaining mature trees and landscaping. Additional concerns centered on driver behavior, intersection safety, and bicycle safety.



While driving received the highest safety ratings, walking ranked the lowest, prompting project leaders to summarize the results with a simple observation: “Once you get out of the car, the road no longer feels safe.”



More than 43% of respondents stated they wanted to see specific design proposals before forming an opinion on the project.



That uncertainty carried over into public comments, where several residents questioned whether the proposed improvements would effectively address existing traffic concerns and criticized what they viewed as insufficient communication about the project.



Resident Jorge Dopico said many homeowners remain unsure how to evaluate the proposal because design details have yet to be presented.



“We have no idea whether to say yay or nay because we don’t know what we’re getting,” he said. “Our concern is that anything to mitigate the traffic is helpful, but everything we have done so far hasn’t really worked.”



Resident Carter Wampler cited poor drainage and heavy rainfall as additional hazards around his home, while Tamara Lee Antemesaris questioned whether the project’s approach would meaningfully reduce cut-through traffic.



“I want to make it clear that we support safety and walking and biking safety and reducing carbon emissions,” Antemesaris said. “What we question is whether the current approach addresses the problems.”



Others opposed the proposed sidewalk altogether. Linda Bishop argued that additional pedestrian traffic could increase trespassing, theft, and littering in nearby neighborhoods.



City Manager T. Michael Starves emphasized that no design has been developed, assuring that public engagement will continue throughout the planning process so residents have significant input into the final design.



“I don’t want anyone walking away thinking that there is a design in place today,” he said. “There certainly is not.”



Mayor Brian Yates praised the city’s outreach efforts, while Commissioner Chad Davis stressed the importance of maintaining transparency and keeping residents informed as the project moves forward.



“We will continue to keep the process open,” Davis said. “I want to make sure we do this right and leave you with something you are proud and happy with.”



City staff launched a project page in early October to provide project updates, share presentations and information, collect input, and keep the community informed. Outreach efforts have included letters to all residents along the project area and within several blocks, thirty signs placed along the project area in early October directing residents to the project page and survey, and door-to-door outreach. These communication efforts continue, with the next community meeting planned for December 7. Citizens can view the project page at

https://engage.zencity.io/winter-haven-fl/en-US/projects/8thstreetproject