Lakeland: Florida is hit with disasters that impact our animals every single year. SPCA Florida is on a mission to save dogs and catswhen natural disasters and man-made disasters strike. Trained volunteers with Florida State Animal Response Coalition, better known as FL SARC, ensure these animals have someone on their side when they need it the most. When you join our team, it gives FL SARC the power to:

• Respond to local, state, and national natural or man-madedisasters

• Deploy emergency resources and trained responders

• Transport animals to safety before, during, and after a disaster

To register to become a lifesaving volunteer, go to www.flsarc.org and click on “training”

In partnership with the Florida Agriculture response team FL SART, an opportunity to take the Awareness Level Small Animal Emergency Sheltering class on Saturday & Sunday, November 21st and November 22nd, online.The Awareness Level (Level 1) class will provide the knowledge and skills needed to work in an emergency animal shelter as a trained professional disaster animal responder.

Class is open to anyone interested in being trained to help companion animals during a disaster. Additional training classes will be listed on the website below as they are scheduled.

When disaster strikes, together, we will be ready.