Fort Meade Beats Mulberry 8-0 in Girls Soccer; Auburndale Shuts Out Ridge Community 8-0

MULBERRY, Fla. — Nov. 12, 2026

Fort Meade beat the Mulberry Panthers 8-0 on the road Thursday in girls soccer, according to MaxPreps, and the Auburndale Bloodhounds shut out Ridge Community of Davenport 8-0 at home.

Fort Meade scored three goals in the first half and five in the second. Mulberry did not score in either half. Fort Meade is 4-0. The Panthers are 1-3.

Auburndale scored all eight of its goals in the first half and none in the second. Ridge Community did not score. Auburndale is 2-0-1. Ridge Community is 0-2. MaxPreps lists B. Knowlton with two goals and M. Potes with a goal and an assist for Auburndale.

The Lakeland Christian Vikings also won 8-0, beating visiting Seffner Christian. Lakeland Christian scored eight times in the first half and none in the second. Seffner Christian did not score. The Vikings are 1-2.

The All Saints’ Academy Saints won 2-0 at Windermere Prep. The Saints are 2-0.

The Winter Haven Blue Devils beat the Davenport Broncos 5-1 in a conference match at Davenport. Winter Haven is 2-1. Davenport is 0-2.

The Bartow Yellow Jackets tied Ridgeview Global Studies Academy 2-2 on the road in Davenport. Ridgeview Global Studies Academy scored twice in the first half and none in the second. Bartow scored once in each half. MaxPreps lists Bartow at 1-1-3 and Ridgeview Global Studies Academy at 2-0-1.

In later finals, the George Jenkins Eagles beat Lake Gibson 1-0. George Jenkins is 3-1 and Lake Gibson is 1-2-1. The Lake Wales Highlanders beat Four Corners 8-0 and are 2-1. McKeel Academy beat Wesley Chapel 5-1 and is 3-0. Sebring edged the Lakeland Dreadnaughts 1-0, and Lakeland is 2-1.