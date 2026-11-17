The Davenport Broncos beat the Lake Wales Highlanders 42-23 in girls basketball Monday night, according to MaxPreps.

It was one of three all-Polk girls games Monday, according to MaxPreps. Davenport is 1-0. Lake Wales is 0-1. Both teams were playing their first game, according to MaxPreps schedules.

Jordan Christian Prep of Auburndale beat George Jenkins of Lakeland 70-32 at home. The 38-point win moved JCP to 4-2. The Jenkins Eagles are 0-1.

Geneva Classical Academy of Lakeland beat the All Saints’ Academy Saints 34-23 in Winter Haven. Geneva pulled away with a 14-4 third quarter. Geneva is 1-0, and All Saints’ is 0-1.

Seffner Christian won 61-16 at Lakeland Christian. The LCS Vikings are 0-2.

St. Petersburg Catholic won 35-20 at Santa Fe Catholic in Lakeland. SFC is 0-1.

All five were non-conference games. Quarter scores were posted only for the Geneva game.